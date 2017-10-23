Golmaal Again Crosses The 100 Crore Mark At The Worldwide Box Office

Golmaal Again, a film made for Indian audience was always expected to do well domestically but to our surprise, the movie has been doing well in overseas too. After grossing 87.60 crores in 3 days at the box office, let’s analyze how it is faring in overseas.

Golmaal Again has grossed $ 3.17 million [INR 20.62 crores] in overseas during its 1st weekend. Adding to the gross collections [112.12 crores] of the movie, Golmaal Again stands tall at the worldwide total of 132.74 crores.

Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade were recently a part of the panel discussion of Golmaal Again, the fourth instalment in the hit Golmaal franchise.

Arshad, who has been a part of the famous Munna Bhai franchise, shared his opinion of sequels.

“If characters are liked, you can make a sequel out of it. You can’t make a sequel out of a good film… You cannot make a sequel out of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge which is a very good film, but you can make a sequel out of ‘Golmaal’ because everyone knows the characters.

“Even for that matter, Munna Bhai was made into the sequel because of characters,” added Arshad, who played Circuit in the Sanjay Dutt-starrer series.

Ajay said: “When we started Golmaal, we didn’t think of making a sequel, but once the movie started showing satellite value and we were sure that people wanted to see a sequel, that is when the second was made. It worked and then the third and fourth were made.”

Shetty also revealed at a possibility of a fifth Golmaal instalment at an event recently. “Golmaal 5 will definitely be made,” Shetty confirmed.