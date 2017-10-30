Golmaal Again Crosses 165 Crores In 10 Days At The Box Office

Golmaal Again, proved to be a true blue Diwali entertainer Bollywood was craving for since a long time. Rohit Shetty has now don’t need to prove why he is master of masses. By over-grossing many biggies at the box office, Golmaal Again is moving towards the 200 crore mark.

This Diwali has indeed turned out to be bright for audiences, what with Golmaal Again giving them wholesome entertainment. No wonder, they have embraced the film whole-heartedly and the outcome can be seen in phenomenal collections that the Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty film is generating on a day-to-day basis.

The second weekend was fantastic too for the film and as a result of 167.52 crores has already been achieved in 10 days flat. If prior to the release anyone would have suggested this number as even the lifetime score, it may have sounded unbelievable to many. As a matter of fact, even the makers would have been ecstatic to see this as an eventual total for the film.

However, now the multi-starrer is aiming for something much higher which means right from Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Parineeti Chopra to Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu along with Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh would be waiting with bated breath to see what happens next!

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s collaboration has always proved to be a super hit one. The duo has delivered hit movies like Golmaal 3, Singham, Singham Returns, Bol Bachchan to name a few. Now with Golmaal Again, director Rohit Shetty has become one of the most successful directors in the industry.

Golmaal 5 is on cards! Shetty himself confirmed this at an event recently. As we can’t get enough of Golmaal Again, we also can’t wait for its sequel to arrive.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All numbers as per production and distribution sources