Golmaal Again is making most of the open week that it is enjoying for itself. Though in its first weekend there was still some sort of competition from Secret Superstar, it has been all Golmaal Again from the fourth day onwards.

As for the second week, the Rohit Shetty directed film is reigning supreme as there is just no competition whatsoever. While Secret Superstar is collecting on a modest note, absence of any new Hindi release means Golmaal Again is sprinting ahead at a rapid pace.

This was evidenced on the second Monday as well when the multi-starrer horror-comedy went on to garner 3.50 crore* more at the box office. That has brought the film towards the 171.86 crores* mark and a 180 crore total in two weeks is a distinct possibility. Post that too, the journey towards the 200 crore mark won’t be too troublesome since the only competition is Ittefaq which releases on the coming Friday.

While the film is looking quite interesting and should bring audiences to theaters, it won’t be seeing a 2500+ screens kind of release, which means Golmaal Again would comfortably keep at least 1000 screens.

The Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh film is a hit and now it has to be seen how much further would it eventually go past the 200 crore mark once that milestone is crossed. The film released with Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar. The film is a hit affair at the ticket window.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder