Golmaal Again which released on Diwali this year seems to be an unstoppable affair at the box office. The film collected 10.58 crores in the third weekend this shows that the film is minting good numbers everyday.

Golmaal Again is all set to touch the 200 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film is not only praised in Indian but also in the overseas market. This horror comedy film of Rohit Shetty has earned 1.25 crores on 4th Monday taking the grand total to 194.77 crores.

Ajay Devgn’s film was made on a budget of 80 crores and this has lead the film to enter the list of most profitable films of the year. Golmaal Again has already become the Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra’s Highest Grossing Films Of All Time.

Trending :

Apart from this film, Parineeti Chopra will soon be seen with Arjun Kapoor in two upcoming films. The first one is titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and the second one is Namesty Canada. If reports are to be believed the first look of Parineeti Chopra from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will be out soon. Recently, Arjun Kapoor’s first look as an inspector was released online. The actor was praised by his fans for his outstanding look.

Whereas Ajay Devgn has many films in his kitty like Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, Raid, Untitled rom-com of Luv Ranjan. Raid is based on real-life events involving one of the most high-profile income tax raids the country has ever known. It will be directed by Rajkumar Gupta. Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior is based Tanaji Malusare, who served as one of Shivaji’s generals in the seventeenth century.