Golmaal Again Collects 5 Crores In Its 4th Week At The Box Office

Golmaal Again post crossing the 200 crore mark at the box office is finally looking to settle down. The number has come into lacs but still, it can trend over the weekdays and jump on the weekend if new releases fail to spread their magic.

It has surpassed many records at the box office, creating some new ones. The film has turned out to be a BLOCKBUSTER! It’s been 4 weeks since the movie’s release and the movie has collected a total of 203.13 Cr.

The movie collected an amount of 40 lakhs on it’s 4th Thursday. Let’s take a look at the movie’s business at a glance:

Week 1: 136.09 crores

Week 2: 46.85 crores

Week 3: 15.02 crores

Week 4: 5.17 crores

Total: 203.13 crores



Golmaal Again opened to a hysterical response creating mayhem at the ticket windows and ending the long timed draught faced by the industry. Baahubali 2 was the last time to witness such craze. Since then it was a barren route for Bollywood as may major movies and stars failed to attract huge numbers.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty‘s action comedy movie Golmaal Again released on October 20. The movie is directed and co-produced by Rohit Shetty. It features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tushar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade in the lead role and Neil Nitin Mukesh in supporting roles.

Shibasish Sarkar, COO, Reliance Entertainment, said: “It is very rare for a film to create such wonders at the box office. We are thankful to our friend and partner Rohit for his incredible vision that made this possible.”