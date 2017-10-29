Golmaal Again Collects 215 Crores At The Worldwide Box Office

Golmaal Again is not only making noise at the Indian box office, it’s making laugh out loud everyone over the world. Rohit Shetty has managed to catapult this franchise to another level.

Golmaal Again, now, stands at the grand total of 183.46 gross* (143.33 crores Nett) at the Indian box office. The movie is doing remarkably in overseas too. It has collected 31.86 crores which is equivalent to $ 4.9 million. The film has a grand total of 215.32 crores*.

Parineeti Chopra says she will work “harder” after the success of the Ajay Devgn-starrer Golmaal Again. Directed and co-produced by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again is the fourth instalment of Golmaal franchise which also features Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj, Sirshak Shrestha and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Parineeti who essays the role of Khushi in the film talked about the success of the film on social media on Saturday.

“Feeling at the top of the world. So glad every kid is meeting and calling me Khushi now. Promise to work harder and deliver. Golmaal Again,” she tweeted.

Golmaal Again minted 203 crores in its first week of release, read a statement from the presenters of the film, Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti films and Rohit Shetty Picturez. Rohit Shetty has already confirmed the making of Golmaal 5.

The film released with Aamir Khan and Ziara Wasim starrer Secret Superstar which has approximately earned 47.19 crores at the box office.

The film released worldwide on October 20.