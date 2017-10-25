Golmaal Again is now officially the biggest franchise of Bollywood after Dhoom and Krrish series. While both these aforementioned franchises are action affairs, Golmaal is the biggest in the comic series. Moreover, while Dhoom and Krrish have seen three instalments each, Golmaal is the only franchise to have seen four films release and each of them turning out to be a bigger success than the one before.

Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again is one unstoppable force at the box office shining brighter every single day. 103.64 crores in just 4 days is what the movie recorded but wait till you get to know how it has fared at the box office.

Golmaal Again collected 16.04 crores on its 4th day (Monday) as it proved its amazing trend at the box office. The movie has already crossed many biggies already in just 5 days.

The film has now already collected 116.64 crores* after bringing in 13 crores* more on Tuesday. In the process, it has already surpassed the lifetime collections of each of the three prior Golmaal, be it Golmaal: Fun Unlimited [32 crores], Golmaal Returns [52 crores] or Golmaal 3 [106 crores].

It has no competition in this week as two small movies in Jia Aur Jia and Rukh are releasing. Next week, too, Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha’s Ittefaq is releasing, which has the minimum buzz at least till now.

The combined total of each of three Golmaal before this is 190 crore. While it doesn’t seem probable that Golmaal Again would be able to reach that total eventually, it is still making a dash towards the 175 crore mark and that would be pretty remarkable as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources