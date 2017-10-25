Another day, another record for Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again. The movie has now surpassed every film in the list of Parineeti Chopra’s highest grossing films of all time.

Parineeti Chopra’s highest grossing movie has been Shuddh Desi Romance which grossed over 46.80 crores back in 2013. No doubt, she has given some mind-blowing performances in many of her films but many-a-times the movies get limited approach at the box office.

Golmaal Again has collected 116.89 crores in just 5 days and crossed every film of Parineeti Chopra in the list. Check out the list here:

Parineeti along with Shetty and actors Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu appeared on TV show Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2 to promote Golmaal Again, which will release on Friday.

On the show, Shetty said: “Parineeti was irritating me in the entire movie, she kept saying, ‘Sir, can I sing, can I sing’, so there is good news for her. So our company T-Series they have sent an offer now. Our song Hum nahi sudhrenge, they want Parineeti to sing it.”

The Ishaqzaade actress says she always thought comedy was an easier genre, but she was proven wrong after working on Golmaal Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty.

“When I used to watch these films, I used to feel comedy is easier. They are just doing comedy, it’s just making people laugh. And dramatic scenes are so much tougher to do. But after Golmaal, now as an actor, I feel those dramatic scenes are easier.

“But to do this kind of comedy and this kind of film, to speak in a language that keeps the whole country (entertained) is very tough. Now I have realized that as clichéd as it sounds, but comedy is a serious business.”

Parineeti was last seen on screen in Meri Pyari Bindu with Ayushmann Khurrana.