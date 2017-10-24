Golmaal Again is proving to be a true blue Diwali entertainer with every passing day at the box office. After reaping a fruity weekend, the movie has held tremendously well on its 4th day crossing the prestigious 100 crore mark.

Golmaal Again opened to a hysterical response creating mayhem at the ticket windows and ending the long timed draught faced by the industry. Baahubali 2 was the last time to witness such craze. Since then it was a barren route for Bollywood as may major movies and stars failed to attract huge numbers.

Rohit Shetty and team has managed to do what no other Bollywood star was able to this year. After the bumper opening of 30.14 crores, Golmaal Again went on to have a weekend of 87.60 crores. This was the highest weekend if we forget the storm created by Baahubali earlier this year.

All eyes were on Golmaal Again‘s Monday collections as this is a deciding time for the verdict of the film. The movie has passed with flying colours as it hs collected an amazing 16.04 crores on its 4th day (Monday). Golmaal Again in just 4 days has entered in the 100 crore club. The grand total of the film till Monday is 103.64 crores.

Trending :

Rohit Shetty, director of Golmaal Again, and the film’s actors Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra, recently, came on board for Mission Big Cat, a new season of programming dedicated to big cats, including lions, leopards and tigers.

Rohit, at a recent event, said it took him long (7 years) to come up with a new movie under the Golmaal franchise because he didn’t want to cheat the audience with a bad story. He, after the success of Golmaal Again, also has confirmed the 5th part in the series.