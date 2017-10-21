3 years ago when Ajay Devgn reunited with Rohit Shetty for the sequel of his most loved film Singham, the opening was record breaking. Golmaal Again with the same actor director has received the same result.

Golmaal Again has hit the ball out of the park with the kind of opening it has got. The movie has collected 33 crores* at the box office on its 1st day crossing the 1st day of every movie of Ajay Devgn.

Singham Returns collected 32 crores back in 2014 when it was released. Golmaal Again has every possibility of being Ajay Devgn’s highest grossing movie ever. Singham Returns holds the current record with 141 crores.

For Golmaal Again any major drop seems unlikely from here, it’s just the sky. Apart from Golmaal Again, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Raid. He will be seen essaying the role of an income tax officer in it.

Check out the list of Ajay Devgn’s highest openers here:



Films Year Collections Golmaal Again 2017 33.00 Cr Singham Returns 2014 32.00 Cr Baadshaho 2017 12.03 Cr Himmatwala 2013 12.00 Cr Bol Bachchan 2012 11.40 Cr

Ajay Devgn is also set to play the role of Subedar Taanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Shivaji and also the founder of the Maratha Empire in 17th century India, in the upcoming period-action film titled Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior.

Ajay recently shared the first poster of the upcoming film, which is directed by Om Raut. The look of the upcoming film shows Ajay in a Maratha warrior’s avatar engaged in battle.

“He fought for his people, his soil and his king Chhatrapati Shivaji. The unsung warrior of glorious Indian history, Subedar Taanaji Malusare,” Ajay captioned the poster.

Golmaal Again and Secret Superstar released around the festive occasion of Diwali, but there is no bad blood between Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and actor Ajay Devgn. The Dangal star has praised Ajay by calling him a great guy.

Aamir took to Twitter recently to share a photograph with Ajay.

“Here’s to Golmaal. Met Ajay after so long. What a great guy,” Aamir tweeted.