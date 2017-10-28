Golmaal Again has entered its 2nd week at the box office. The film has been praised in Indian as well as aboard as the film has crossed the 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

The film earned 6.50 crores* on its 2nd Friday taking the total to 142.57 crores*. This Rohit Shetty film has grossed Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu starrer Judwaa 2 which stood at the second position in the list of Highest Grossing Films of 2017.

Judwaa 2 collected 138 crores at the box office and now Golmaal Again has surpassed the film collecting 142.57 crores* at the box office.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:

“We waited more than seven years for the right subject to take the ‘Golmaal’ franchise forward. What we have achieved is very exciting and humbling, all thanks to the love showered upon us by fans across the globe,” Rohit Shetty, director of the film, said in a statement.

The fourth instalment of the Golmaal franchise released worldwide on October 20.

Golmaal Again features Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tabu.

Shibasish Sarkar, chief operating officer at Reliance Entertainment, said: “‘Golmaal Again‘ has been an incredible journey for all of us. Our friend and partner, Rohit Shetty and his team, have outperformed every benchmark, and we are delighted with their unprecedented success.”

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti films and Rohit Shetty Picturez. Ajay Devgn will soon be seen playing a no-nonsense Income Tax officer in RAID. Set in Uttar Pradesh in the 80’s, the film is based on real-life events involving one of the most high profile income tax raids the country has ever known.