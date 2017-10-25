Golmaal Again is proving to be this year’s favourite film after the blasting start and trending strong over weekdays. The movie has crossed Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania in the list of highest grossing movies of 2017.

Golmaal Again now stands at the grand total of 116.89 crores after 5 days at the box office. It already crossed Baadshaho [78.02 crores] within a weekend of its release. Now it has surpassed Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania [116.89 crores].

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:

The next target for Golmaal Again is Jolly LLB 2 [117 crores] which will be crossed as you read this. Tubelight [121.25 crores], Toilet: Ek Prem Katha [134.25 crores] are some targets the movie will achieve in next few days.

Director Rohit Shetty said: “I am overjoyed that Golmaal Again has broken records along with spreading happiness, cheer and smiles during this Diwali. I am thankful to the audience for the success and the love they have shown to the Golmaal series.”

The movie released on October 20, a day after Diwali. The Indian box office witnessed a tremendous response during the special Diwali weekend with the release of Bollywood films Golmaal Again and Secret Superstar, and Tamil film Mersal. All the three movies started on a positive note, say trade gurus.

Shibasish Sarkar, Chief Operating Officer, Reliance Entertainment, said: “We are delighted with the response Golmaal Again has received. We look forward to many more milestones with this franchise, and from other projects that we are presently working on with Rohit to entertain global audiences.”

Golmaal Again features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tabu.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti Films and Rohit Shetty banner.