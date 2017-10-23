Golmaal Again is now busy breaking past records and creating new records. There was one more major record that was set on Saturday, and that was to challenge the lifetime numbers of the biggest grossers of 2017. On Sunday, the film brought 29.09 crores more and with this, the lifetime numbers have now touched 87.60 crores.

That is humungous indeed as now the film is 9th highest grosser of 2017, and that too in just three days.

One look at the lifetime collections of all Bollywood releases and its comparison with three days number of Golmaal Again pretty much conveys that:

The film would move further up in the charts when the weekend total is out, which is expected to be in the vicinity of 100 crores. From there, going past Tubelight lifetime collections would be in quick time as well. What has to be seen though is how fast does the film enter the 130 crore zone since from there the challenge would be with the likes of Raees, Judwaa and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. The pace at which it is going, that should be possible within first week itself and that would be one mighty feat for the Rohit Shetty directed film which is a major success in the making. The film is expected to beat Badrinath Ki Dulhania which stands with a lifetime collection of 116.60 crores.

Golmaal Again released with Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar which stands with a total collection of 32.50 crores*.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder