Rohit Shetty’s 4th part in the super-hit Golmaal franchise – Golmaal Again is all set to release this Friday. The makers opened the advance booking a week ago, and going by the booking, this film seems to rule the first day at the box office.

The movie opened ticket bookings for the film a month prior to its release on October 20. The ensemble cast movie’s makers have partnered with Paytm, bringing it on board as the film’s official ticketing partner.

Shibasish Sarkar, COO, Reliance Entertainment, said in a statement: “The response to the trailer has been overwhelming and we look forward to continue reaching out to the fans of the franchise and giving them every reason to watch Golmaal Again his Diwali.”

Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again will be releasing this Friday. The comedy film has been one of the most talked about films of the year. Golmaal Again is all set to release with Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar this week. While the advance bookings of both the films have already begun, it will be interesting to see which film takes the lead when it comes to opening day collections.

Trending :

Mumbai:

Looks like, Golmaal Again will be taking an amazing start on its opening day. The film’s advance booking can be seen good particularly for the evening to late evening shows. At some cinemas, the entire day has been filling fast while some are pacing up for getting house-full 2 days before the release.

Delhi-NCR:

Delhi-NCR region is a bit vacant comparing Mumbai. Few of the shows are in the filling fast category while others are yet to get full. The bookings are expected to take off high from today.

Pune:

In Pune, the response for Golmaal Again seems extremely low. The morning shows for Friday are still quite easily available, also the evening shows are not exactly full yet.

Bengaluru:

In Bengaluru, all the theaters have a maximum of five shows in a day. Amongst them, booking is hardly anything with the majority of shows still available.

Chennai:

In Chennai, hardly 5-6 theaters have started with the advance bookings. One may expect these to pick up by tomorrow.