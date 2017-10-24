Golmaal Again box office collections are as explosive as the gags in the film. The audience is feasting upon this delicacy of a film since its release. The early estimates for Monday are flowing in and they are, again, not less than magic.

Golmaal Again has been living its dream at the box office as it has crossed many biggies in just 3 days of its release. It collected 29.09 crores on Sunday, but the real test of a film starts from Monday.

On its 1st day Golmaal Again opened to around 70% – 75% occupancy in morning shows across India. Being Diwali holiday occupancy got a boost as the day progressed. This huge opening for Golmaal Again laid the base of scoring huge at the box office.

According to the early trends, Golmaal Again has collected in the range of 17 crores on Monday. If we go by the estimated figure, the movie is doing considerably well considering it was a working day post-Diwali weekend.

Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again — the fourth film in the Golmaal franchise starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra and Arshad Warsi among others — collected 87.60 crore in three days since its release on October 20.

“Both the films have received good response. Golmaal Again has done well all over whereas Secret Superstar did good business in multiplexes mainly. But Aamir’s film will certainly rise with time considering its word of mouth,” Delhi-based distributor Joginder Mahajan told IANS.

Film and trade business expert Girish Johar told IANS: “As per early trends, Golmaal Again might cross 100 crore mark on Monday, which is very good.”

Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangl Murti Films and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Golmaal Again has been directed by Rohit Shetty. The earlier three installments of the film featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad, Tushar Kapoor and Mukesh Tiwari as constants. Actors like Shreyas Talpade, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ashwini Kalsekar have also been a part of the films.