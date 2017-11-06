Golmaal Again has been marching close towards 200 crore with every passing day at the box office. It has been facing competition from Ittefaq and Thor: Ragnarok but the numbers shows how it has been affected in a minimal way.

Golmaal Again is made for more widespread audience, the outcome is there for all to see. The film has now netted 192 crore* already, what with 9 crore* more coming in the third weekend. The film has managed to retain a good number of screens and shows in the third week as well and that is reflecting in the footfalls that are coming in.

Clearly, the word of mouth stays on to be good for the film which had anyways exhausted a major chunk of its target audience on the Diwali weekend and still has been running strong for 17 days now.

While 200 crore mark would be crossed by the Rohit Shetty film in days to come, all that needs to be seen is how soon would it manage to achieve this feat.

Golmaal Again features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Tabu.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti Films and Rohit Shetty banner. The movie released on October 20, a day after Diwali.

All in all, it is good to see things stabilize at the Box Office for Hindi films in the current season and one just hopes that the trend continues right till the release of Tiger Zinda Hai as well.

Golmaal Again has every opportunity to juice up the things until Padmavati hits the theatres.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources