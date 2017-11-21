Golmaal Again 5th Monday Box Office Update: Keeping The Momentum Going

Golmaal Again is still not ready to die down at the box office. Constantly churning in money, the movie should see a successful farewell within a few days from now. Competing with new releases every week, Golmaal Again is still in the race.

Every trade analyst is in awe of the magic Golmaal Again has been spreading since its release. Everyone expected the film to do well, but Golmaal Again has surpassed the sky-high expectations of everyone. This Rohit Shetty entertainer has grossed 11 lacs on its 5th Monday to take the grand total to 204.04 crores.

Golmaal Again, though made on a huge budget, has been turned into a profitable venture for the makers. The Diwali extravaganza Golmaal Again is on a roll at the box office, breaking box office records amassing love from the public.

Golmaal Again, releasing on Diwali proved to be fodder to feast upon for Indian audience but it seems it has found in target audience overseas too. Well, this proves who does not likes to laugh and enjoy an entertaining movie over the festive occasion.

Rohit Shetty has always tried experimenting with the script and it works most of the time. Underneath all the colourful & picturesque locations he has assimilated the comic sequences with a scary touch. With the first 3 Golmaal movies, he has proved his worth of handling too many characters in a single scene. With Golmaal Again, too, he has proved why he’s one of the best to mould family entertainers.

Directed and co-produced by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again is the fourth instalment of Golmaal franchise which also features Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Prakash Raj, Sirshak Shrestha and Neil Nitin Mukesh.