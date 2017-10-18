Yes! Golmaal Again is a multi-starrer but it’s Ajay Devgn who has been the face of Golmaal since its existence. Taking him as the brand of Golmaal, let’s analyze his top 5 highest opening days at the highest box office.

One year ago when Ajay Devgn came up with his most ambitious project Shivaay, the film failed to open big (10.24 crores) at the box office. This year arrived with Baadshaho which clocked 12.03 crores on its 1st day. Topping the highest opening day list, Singham Returns stands at 32 crores.

Himmatwala (12 crores), Bol Bachchan (11.40 crores) and Satyagraha (11 crores) are the remaining 3 in the list of Ajay Devgn’s top 5 openers.

Check out the list of Ajay Devgn’s highest openers here:



Films Year Collections Singham Returns 2014 32.00 Cr Baadshaho 2017 12.03 Cr Himmatwala 2013 12.00 Cr Bol Bachchan 2012 11.40 Cr Satyagraha 2013 11.00 Cr

Recently, the star was asked his love for his fans, he said “I think they (fans) are the one who makes you a star so their opinion should be considered. They really love you and they know what they want from you, so I think their opinion should matter.”

Golmaal Again and Secret Superstar are releasing around the festive occasion of Diwali, but there is no bad blood between Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and actor Ajay Devgn.

The Dangal star has praised Ajay by calling him a great guy.

Aamir took to Twitter on Saturday to share a photograph with Ajay. “Here’s to ‘Golmaal’. Met Ajay after so long. What a great guy,” Aamir tweeted.

The makers of comedy entertainer Golmaal Again, presented by Reliance Entertainment, opened ticket bookings for the film a month prior to its release on October 20.

What do you guys think Golmaal Again will stand in the list of Ajay Devgn’s highest opening day, do let us know in the comments section below.

Produced in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Films and Manglmurti Films, Golmaal Again features Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tabu.