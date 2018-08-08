Gold VS Satyamev Jayate: Will Akshay Kumar Or John Abraham Win This Box Office Battle?

Akshay Kumar’s Gold and John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate are amongst the most awaited movies of the year. Although both the movies revolve around serious subjects, they are set to hit the theatre on Independence Day this year. We wonder who will have an upper hand in this battle?

While Khiladi Kumar’s last movie, Padman (2018) earned 10.26 crore on its first day, 40.05 crore on the first weekend, and 62.87 crore in the first week, garnering lifetime earnings of 78.95 crore and marking itself among the Hit films, John Abraham’s last, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran (2018), gathered 4.82 crore on its first day, 20.78 crore in its first weekend and 35.41 crore by the first week making a total of 65.36 crore of lifetime earnings, which of course was a hit too! What’s notable here is the fact that both movies were worth a watch, and also revolved around serious subject, Akshay leads the chart with a difference of 13.59 crores. Can’t miss out on that!

Moreover, Akshay has a greater fan following as can be seen on social media platforms, specially Instagram (Akshay- 20 million followers; John- 6.4 million followers) and has been one of the actors in the industry whose movies are highly anticipated. Can Satyamev Jayate be a turning point for John in this term?

Satyamev Jayate, a Indian vigilante action thriller has been directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, and stars Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Devdatta Nage & Nora Fatehi (special appearance) apart from John Abraham. On the other hand, Gold is historical sports drama film directed by Reema Kagti, starring Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh , Vineet Kumar Singh, Sunny Kaushal, Nikita Dutta, Dalip Tahil, Jatin Sarna & Abdul Quadir Amin.

Our views have been evident in this clash between Gold VS Satyamev Jayate. Whom do you think will be on a roll? Akshay Kumar or John Abraham?