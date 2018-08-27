Akshay Kumar’s Gold has recorded an trend at the Box-Office as the film is inching close to the 100 crore mark at the box office. The movie opened to a phenomenal response and proved to be the biggest opener for Akshay Kumar till date, however the biz slowed down post that.

The initial word of mouth suggested that the film would prove to be the first Akshay Kumar film to enter the 150 crore club, however the on-ground word of mouth eventually proved to be mixed with masses not quite liking the content of Gold. The movie is expected to end its run at the ticket window in the range of 105 to 110 crores, which is below par given Akshay Kumar’s standards and film budget.

That aside, Gold is now set to make an entry in the prestigious 100 crore club at the Box-Office thereby becoming the 9th Akshay Kumar film to attain this feat. The 100 crore films of Akshay Kumar are Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

With Gold, Akki is now just second to Salman Khan when it comes to the volume of films in the 100 crore club as Khan sits on the top with as many as 13 consecutive 100 crore films.

An entry in 100 crore club also shows the consistent run at Akshay Kumar has had at the box office as he has more films in the 100 crore club as compared to Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan. Although Kumar doesn’t have the humongous blockbusters under his kitty so far, he has managed to be consistent in delivering the small scale hits thereby ensuring circulation of funds within the industry.