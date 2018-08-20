Excel Entertainment’s Independence release Gold collected a whopping 71.30 crores over the first weekend. Gold‘s first-week collection Wednesday: 25.25 crores, Thursday: 8.10 crores, Friday: 10.19 crores, Saturday: 12.30 crores, Sun: 15.55 crores.

The movie enjoyed an extended weekend of 5 days. It has crossed the 1st weekend collections of many major movies. The bottom 3 in the list are Raid (41.01 crores), PadMan (40.05 crores) & Veere Di Wedding (36.52 crores). Gold has crossed Raid and Satyameva Jayate which had collected 41.01 crores and 56.91 crores respectively.

It is now 5th highest 1st weekend earner of 2018 at the box office, but if we include Avengers: Infinity War (94.30 crores) then it’ll stand at the 6th position. The top 4 are Sanju (120.06 crores), Padmaavat (114 crores – 4 day weekend), Race 3 (106.47 crores) and Avengers: Infinity War (94.30 crores).

John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate has also been minting decent amount at the box office. It collected 56.91 crores in its 5-day extended weekend one. The movie has crossed the 1st weekend collections of Raid, PadMan & Veere Di Wedding.

Gold, Reema Kagti’s directorial venture has not only got a thumbs up from critics but has struck the right chord with fans too. From B-Town celebrities to the fans of the actors, Gold received immense love from the audience. From the performance to the chartbusters, Gold happens to be one of the most loved movies of this season.

In spite of stiff competition from John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate at the box office, Gold is dominating the Box Office comfortably. So much so, that the film is now slowly inching towards the Rs 100-crore mark.

Gold showcases the dream of Tapan Das played by Akshay Kumar, who wishes to win India’s first gold medal in hockey as an independent nation. He coaches the team for the 1948 Olympics in London, inspiring the athletes to make a mark against the British on their own turf. Subsequently, India won the gold medal on August 12, 1948.

Satyameva Jayate is written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani. The movie features John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar and Aisha Sharma in lead roles.