Gold & Satyameva Jayate Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Get Ready For A Surprise!

Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: There have been clashes in Bollywood which have proved to brutal as one film mostly eats up the business of other’s. But there have been clashes in which two movies accommodate pretty well at the box office, like it was Raees & Kaabil last year. Akshay Kumar starrer Gold & John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate are all set to juice up the maximum without eating each other’s business.

Gold will try to attract the multiplex going audience whereas Satyameva Jayate will dominate the mass areas. Though both the movies are entertaining and audience can watch both but there’ll be no major affect to any of the film because of each other.

According to the early trends, Gold has opened to an amazing morning occupancy of 55-60% over the country. Given the theme of the film & national holiday of Independence Day it was expected from the film to clock huge numbers on day. Satyameva Jayate is also all set to surprise as it has opened with a morning occupancy of 40-45% all over. This week is all set to turn fruitful for the entire industry.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal, Gold promises power packed performances by an ensemble cast. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, helmed by Reema Kagti, Gold has released today.

Satyameva Jayate is written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani. The movie features John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar and Aisha Sharma in lead roles.