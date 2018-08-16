Gold Box Office: Will This Be Akshay Kumar’s 1st 150 Crore Film? VOTE NOW!

Akshay Kumar’s long anticipated movie Gold hit the theatres yesterday, and the movie is being quite appreciated amongst the viewers. As we informed earlier, according to the early trends which flowed in, the film has done a probable business in the range of 25-27 crores on its first day. But will Gold surpass Akshay’s all previous records and join the 150 crore club?

AK’s highest grossing of all time has been Toilet- Ek Prem Katha with lifetime earnings of 133.60 crores, and with the buzz that Gold has created even before its release, there are chances that Akshay will finally make it to the 150 crore club. Moreover, Toilet… had garnered 13.10 crores on its first day which has already been surpassed by Gold, so we see celebrations on its way! Not to miss out, this Akki starrer clashed with Satyameva Jayate which is also doing a great business (earning 20.52 crores on its first day) and we hope the John starrer won’t end up being an obstruction to the achievement we’re expecting AK to attain with this film.

The makers keeping in mind the subject of the movie, had chosen the perfect occasion for the release of Gold, that is, Independence Day and the proof of it remains the advance bookings that created a havoc! Moreover, with the weekend coming in, the movie is all expected to rise and shine.

Gold is a historical sports drama film directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. The movie also stars Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal.

