Gold Box Office Update: Akshay Kumar Surpasses Himself In This List Of Records!

Marking the occasion of Independence Day, Akshay Kumar starrer Gold hit the screens last Wednesday and had raked in a whopping amount of 25.25 crores on the first-day. The Akshay Kumar starrer maintained a pretty stable trend since then and now stands at the grand total of 79.30 crores* at the box office.

The movie has finally entered the list of highest grossing movies of 2018 and ironically Akshay Kumar has eliminated his own movie from the list. The movie has beaten the lifetime collections of PadMan (78.95 crores) and has attained the 10th position in the list. It’ll soon cross Veere Di Wedding (80.23 crores) but then to achieve the next target will take some time.

After Veere Di Wedding, Gold has to cross Raid which stands at the total of 101.54 crores. It would be interesting to see where the movie will stand in the list at the end of its lifetime collections.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:

In sync with the patriotic spirit of Independence Day, Gold proved to be a perfect treat for the national festival. Gold showcases the dream of Tapan Das played by Akshay Kumar, who wishes to win India’s first gold medal in hockey as an independent nation. He coaches the team for the 1948 Olympics in London, inspiring the athletes to make a mark against the British on their own turf. Subsequently, India won the gold medal on August 12, 1948.

The film has been shot across the UK and India, capturing the fascinating aspects of the pre-independent era.

Gold not only marks the first ever association between Akshay Kumar and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar but also is the debut of TV sensation Mouni Roy.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal, Gold provided a power-packed performance by the ensemble actors.

Gold is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, helmed by Reema Kagti.