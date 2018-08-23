Gold Box Office: This Akshay Kumar Starrer Beats Another Film Of 2018!

Gold Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Gold which hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence day, had yesterday made its mark in the Top 10 Highest Grossing List of 2018. The movie which also went on to become Akki’s highest opener till date has now surpassed Sonam Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding.

With the latest trends flowing in, Gold has garnered a huge amount of 85.90 crores* overtaking Veere Di Wedding which has a lifetime collection of 80.23 crores. It now places 9th in the Highest Grossing List of 2018. It was just yesterday when Gold finally marked a position in the list with Akshay beating his own movie, Padman (78.95 crores) and today, the movie has beaten the Sonam Kapoor starrer. The next target although is Raid (101.54 crores) which if Gold achieves, will enter the 100 crore club. We hope Gold to further rise and shine!

The Akshay starrer clashed with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate which gave it a tough competition earning 20.52 crores on its first day. Meanwhile, Gold which earned 25.25 crores on its first day, is far ahead of Satyameva Jayate at this point with a difference of almost 14 crores.

If Gold manages to beat Raid, the next destination, that is, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety (108.71 crores) won’t be very far away. It would be interesting to see where the movie will stand in the list at the end of its lifetime collections.

Actress Mouni Roy, who made her silver-screen debut with Gold, said that she was elated with the audience response to her film that released earlier this week. She plays Akshay Kumar’s wife in Gold, a sports drama which revolves around hockey.

“I feel elated, excited and very happy with audience response to the film. Our film has released only two days ago so we will get a clear picture of its box-office performance at the end of this week. Therefore, I don’t want to jinx things by getting over-excited. When it goes on to become successful, then I will be very happy and thankful for it,” the actress said.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal, Gold provided a power-packed performance by the ensemble actors.

Gold is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, helmed by Reema Kagti.