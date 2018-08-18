Gold Box Office Collections Day 3 Early Trends: It’s Picking Up, A Good Weekend On Cards!

Gold, a patriotic movie releasing on the Independence day collecting 25.25 crores on its day 1 surely gave a boost to our expectations with the film. The movie saw a decline on day 2 but that usually happens with the films that open overwhelmingly well on holidays facing non-holiday on their 2nd day.

The movie went on to collect 8 crores on its day 2 taking the grand total to 33.25 crores in 2 days. Now, if you go by the trend these kind of collections were expected on day 2 because it was non-holiday. Plus the movie collected very well on its 1st day. Today, being the 3rd day, Gold opened to a very good numbers as the morning occupancy all over.

Taking everyone to a surprise, this might clock a double digit number today. According to the early trends flowing in Gold has collected in the range of 10-12 crores on its 3rd day at the box office. This will take its grand total in the range of 43.25-45.25 crores. It’s also all set to enjoy a great weekend as we’ve seen the limit it can be pushed to on its 1st day.

Akshay recenty treated his fans to a question and answer session, where an user asked him how he deals with all the trolls coming his way. “I deal with it like I deal with bullies… Ignore it,” Akshay tweeted. Another Twitter asked him who can match up to him from the younger generation. He said Ranveer Singh.

Gold, a historical sports drama, is inspired by India’s first Olympic gold medal. It traces the golden era of Indian hockey through the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreamt of playing for an independent nation. The film also features Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Vineet Kumar Singh and Mouni Roy. It released on Wednesday.