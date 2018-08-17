Looks like Akshay Kumar has already welcomed his golden days which are shining bright with his movie Gold, doing tremendous at the box office. Gold, also starring Mouni Roy has turned out to be Akshay’s highest opener till date. Calls for a celebration for Akki already!

With the early trends coming in, the movie has garnered a whooping amount of 25.25 crores on its first day. Moreover, with the recent reports coming in, Gold has earned 8-10 crores till now and this takes the grand total of the movie to 33-35 crores. The numbers are expected to increase further to a bigger mark as the weekend is coming up, probably being AK’s first movie in the 150 crore club surpassing his highest grossing Toilet – Ek Prem Katha with 133.60 crores. Meanwhile, it’s competitor Satyamev Jayate is also working well at the box office giving a tough competition with 20.52 crores on the first day.

Recently,the makers of the sports drama had not just done a remarkable job at promoting the film but also registered the relevance of the film’s release date with the special act. After 70 years of winning free India’s first Gold, the nation celebrated the special day by turning the iconic landmarks across the nation into the Golden colour for the first time. Six cities across the nation turned into Golden colour. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, Statue Circle in Jaipur, PVR Plaza Connaught place in Delhi, Prinsep Ghat in Kolkata, JK Temple in Kanpur And Magarpatta city in Pune were turned Golden.

Gold, a historical sports drama film is directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. The movie also stars Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal. The movie released on August 15, 2018.