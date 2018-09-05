Gold Box Office Collections: All Set To Touch The 110 Crore Mark!

Gold Box Office Collections: Excel Entertainment’s Gold hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day and since then it has been doing well at the box office. Till date, the film has collected a whopping 107.37 crores by the third week.

Gold had a massive first-week collection of 89.30 crores, had a stable week 2 with 14.70 crores, and has collected a decent 3.37 crores in the third week reaching to a total of 107.37 crores.

Gold, Reema Kagti’s directorial venture has not only got a thumbs up from critics but has struck the right chord with fans too.

From B-Town celebrities to the fans of the actors, Gold received immense love from the audience. From the performance to the chartbusters, Gold happens to be one of the most loved movies of this season.

Gold showcases the dream of Tapan Das played by Akshay Kumar, who wishes to win India’s first gold medal in hockey as an independent nation. He coaches the team for the 1948 Olympics in London, inspiring the athletes to make a mark against the British on their own turf. Subsequently, India won the gold medal on August 12, 1948.

The film has been shot across the UK and India, capturing the fascinating aspects of the pre-independent era.

Gold not only marks the first ever association between Akshay Kumar and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar but also is the debut of TV sensation Mouni Roy.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal, Gold provided a power-packed performance by the ensemble actors. Gold is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, helmed by Reema Kagti.