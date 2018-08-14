Gold Box Office Advance Booking: Tickets Are Selling Like Hot Cakes In Metros!

Gold Box Office Advance Booking: The advance booking of Gold opened at select centres on Friday, however it came into full force from Sunday. The tickets for this Akshay Kumar film are selling like hot cakes at places like Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kolkata whereas Mumbai and Chennai are slowly catching up.

To everyone’s surprise, the advance booking for Gold is quite good even at mass centres, and this is mainly due to Akshay Kumar’s pull among the masses as a film like Gold doesn’t really appeal to that section of audience.

Given the number of theatres and screens in Mumbai, seldom would films fetch an extraordinary response in advance booking and the fate of films here more often than not depend on spot booking. However, being an Independence Day Holiday, the advance is quite decent at the high-end multiplexes and today the film would jump substantially in terms of the pre-bookings in Mumbai. The response so far has ensured a Rs 20 crore start for the film, and our prediction of Rs 22 crore opening on Hype Meter is something that might prove to be true.

The bookings would take jump all across once the reviews start coming in later in the day. The movie is releasing on approximately 3400 screens in India and has managed to fetch approximately 60% of the total shows.

Apart from Akshay, Gold also stars Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Singh & Sunny Kaushal. Directed by Reema Kagti, Gold is all set to take a monstrous opening!