Gold Box Office: 100 Crores In 13 Days VS Akshay Kumar’s Other Movies!

After a kickass series of eight movies in the past including super-hits like Toilet- Ek Prem Katha & Rowdy Rathore, Bollywood heartthrob Akshay Kumar is back with yet another movie that has reached the 100 crore club. This time it’s Gold marking Akki’s golden days! But the focus point here, is the number of days it took to reach the mark!

Gold, which also marks the debut of Television star Mouni Roy has been Akshay Kumar’s highest opener till date. Despite the achievement, the movie has taken as long as 13 days to reach the 100 crore mark. Whereas Akshay’s highest grosser Toilet… took only 8 days and Rowdy Rathore took 11 days to reach 100 crore club. If we compare the track, Gold should’ve reached the mark even before the other two but all we can say is better late than never!

Irony of the story is Akki’s another movie, Housefull 3 (2016) which has a lifetime collection of 109 crores also took 13 days to reach the mark. But the good news is Gold which is at a grand total of 100.45 crores as of now is expected to surpass the collections of Housefull 3 in coming days. We hope the golden days for Akshay & Mouni extend further to become super-hit days! Albeit, the team is in all calls for celebrations!

Apart from Gold and Housefull 3, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 2 (2011) is amongst the movies in the box office which took the same number of days to mark the 100 crore club.

Gold starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal, as promised, delivered power packed performances by the ensembled cast. The movie which is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, helmed by Reema Kagti slated on 15th August, 2018.