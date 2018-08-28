After a kickass series of eight movies in the past including super-hits like Toilet- Ek Prem Katha & Rowdy Rathore, Bollywood heartthrob Akshay Kumar is back with yet another movie that has reached the 100 crore club. This time it’s Gold marking Akki’s golden days! But the focus point here, is the number of days it took to reach the mark!

Gold, which also marks the debut of Television star Mouni Roy has been Akshay Kumar’s highest opener till date. Despite the achievement, the movie has taken as long as 13 days to reach the 100 crore mark. Whereas Akshay’s highest grosser Toilet… took only 8 days and Rowdy Rathore took 11 days to reach 100 crore club. If we compare the track, Gold should’ve reached the mark even before the other two but all we can say is better late than never!

Gold Box Office
Gold Box Office: 100 Crores In 13 Days VS Akshay Kumar’s Other Movies!

Irony of the story is Akki’s another movie, Housefull 3 (2016) which has a lifetime collection of 109 crores also took 13 days to reach the mark. But the good news is Gold which is at a grand total of 100.45 crores as of now is expected to surpass the collections of Housefull 3 in coming days. We hope the golden days for Akshay & Mouni extend further to become super-hit days! Albeit, the team is in all calls for celebrations!

PositionDays*Total
1. Baahubali 2 Hindi3511.30
2. Happy New Year3205.00
3. Dhoom 33280.25
4. Dangal3387.39
5.Tiger Zinda Hai3339.16
6. Bajrangi Bhaijaan3320.34
7. Sultan3300.45
8. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo3207.40
9. Sanju3341.22*
10. Race 33169.00
11. Chennai Express3+226.70
12. PK4339.50
13.Padmaavat4300.00
14. Krrish 34240.50
15.Golmaal Again 4205.72
16. Kick5233.00
17. Bang Bang5181.03
18. Singham Returns5141.00
19. Ek Tha Tiger6198.00
20. Dabangg 26158.50
21. Tubelight6121.25
22. Raees6137.51
23. Baaghi 26165.00
24. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani7190.03
25. Dilwale7148.00
26. Bodyguard8142.00
27. Judwaa 28138.00
28. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha8133.60
29. Bajirao Mastani9184.00
30. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story 9133.04
31. Rustom9127.42
32. 3 Idiots9+202.00
33. Ra.One10115.00
34. Dabangg10145.00
35. Airlift10129.00
36. Jai Ho10111.00
37. Agneepath11123.00
38. Rowdy Rathore11131.00
39. Tanu Weds Manu Returns11152.00
40. Jab Tak Hai Jaan11120.65
41. Kaabil11126.35
42. Ready12120.00
43. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil12112.50
44. Jolly LLB 212117.00
45. Ramleela12110.00
46. Don 213106.00
47. Housefull 313109.00
48. Ek Villain14105.50
49. Race 214102.00
50. Badrinath Ki Dulhania14116.60
51. Holiday15112.65
52. Son Of Sardaar16105.03
53. Ghajini16+114.00
54. ABCD 217105.74
55. Barfi!17120.00
56. Golmaal 317107.00
57. Housefull 217114.00
58. Raazi17123.17
59.Raid22101.54
60. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag24+103.50
61. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety25108.71
62. Grand Masti23102.50
63. 2 States28104.00
64. Shivaay31100.35
65. Singham37100.00
66. Bol Bachchan45102.00

Apart from Gold and Housefull 3, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 2 (2011) is amongst the movies in the box office which took the same number of days to mark the 100 crore club.

Gold starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal, as promised, delivered power packed performances by the ensembled cast. The movie which is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, helmed by Reema Kagti slated on 15th August, 2018.

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here