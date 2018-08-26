Gold Beats THIS Film Of Akshay Kumar In His List Of Highest Grossing Films Of All Time!

Akshay Kumar starrer Gold hit the theatres on August 15 and since then it has been on the record breaking spree. Not only it had clashed with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate, but it also went on to become Akshay’s highest first day opener of all times. The film currently stands at the total collection of 91.10 crores* and it is still doing good at the box office.

Recently, Gold had surpassed the lifetime collections of Akshay’s film PadMan which had collected 78.95 crores. Now, Gold has successfully crossed the lifetime collections of Singh Is Bliing in Akshay’s list of highest grossing films of all time. Singh Is Bliing had a lifetime collections of 90.25 crores.

We can definitely say that Akki is on a roll. After Singh Is Bliing, Gold is now aiming to cross Baby (95.50 crores) which will be crossed today. Since it’s a weekend and plus a festive day, audiences might catch up the evening shows.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s Highest Grossing Films Of All Time List:

Gold is now racing towards the 100 crore club and it might do that soon as it doesn’t have any bigger competition at the box office. After it touches the 100 crore mark, it will then have to surpass Akshay’s Housefull 3 (107.70 crores).