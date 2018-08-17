Gold 100 Crores: In How Many Days Akshay Kumar Will Achieve This Milestone?

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is a mixture of intense and humour that one cannot get over. The heartthrob has achieved appreciable success in his career with 8 movies in the 100 crore club and 2 others that missed the mark with a small lapse. Now with the success that Gold is attaining, looks like there’s another 100 crore that he’s about to bag. But the question now is, what number of days this Akshay starrer is going to take to reach that mark?

A flashback to Akshay’s past movie suggests among his top 10 grossers, 8 of his movies are in the 100 crore club. Toilet – Ek Prem Katha (133.60 crores), Rowdy Rathore (131 crores) , Airlift (129 crores), Rustom (127.42 crores), Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores), Housefull 2 (114 crores), Holiday (112.65 crores) and Housefull 3 (107.70 crores). While Toilet…, Akshay’s highest grossing movie took 8 days to reach that mark earning 13.10 crores on its first day. Juicing the Independence Day holiday on day 1, Gold has gathered 25.25 crores, which means as of now Gold is ahead in the race.

The movie garnered huge appreciation from the entire industry along with its viewers. The audience went on to appreciate Mouni Roy, the female lead in the movie who made her debut in Bollywood with the Akki starrer.

Gold, a historical sports drama is directed by Reema Kagti and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. The movie also stars Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal. The movie hit the theatres on 15th August, 2018.

