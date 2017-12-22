Fukrey Returns Has A Terrific 2nd Thursday At The Box Office

Fukrey Returns completes its first week at the box office. Tiger Zinda Hai has overtaken the driver’s seat from today but Fukrey Returns has all the chances to shine bright.

Sequel to 2013’s sleeper hit Fukrey, this movie has crossed the 70 crore mark post completing 2 weeks at the box office. This surely is one of the biggest surprises of 2017 and proved to be a mini sigh of relief in the dull phase.

The movie collected 50.55 crores in its week one. Tracking the record of recent films, this sure was a welcoming change for the distributors. On it’s 2nd Thursday the movie earned a mighty 3.35 crores. It has collected 23.26 crores in its week 2 taking the grand total to 73.81 crores.

It has entered and toppled major films in the list of most profitable movies of 2017. It now stands on the third position in the list led by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Baahubali 2.

It would really be interesting to see where this movie will head towards after the biggie Tiger Zinda Hai overtakes the screens. It surely has retained some screens this week. It needs to remain stable this week to retain some more screens in the next week.

For everyone associated with the film, Fukrey Returns is a reason to rejoice. Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi have a lot to celebrate with this success of the film. Moreover, director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba could well be planning the third instalment of Fukrey already as a major success like this is bound to lead towards next which is even bigger and better.

Fukrey Returns has been co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment. The film stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal and Manjot in lead roles.