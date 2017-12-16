Fukrey Returns Surpasses Judwaa 2 In The List Of Most Profitable Movies Of 2017

Fukrey Returns which is a sequel to 2013’s sleeper hit film, Fukrey has successfully secured its place at the box office.

This Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal starrer flick has entered its second week and it is running steadily at the box office.

Fukrey Returns was made on a decent budget of 22 crores (including P&A) and it has collected a total amount of 53.86 crores up till now. The film has made a profit of 31.86 crores which takes its profit percentage to 144.81%. Fukrey Returns surpassed Judwaa 2’s profit percentage, therefore, making it a profitable venture for the makers.

Directed by Mrighdeep Lamba, Fukrey Returns has joined the team of most profitable films of 2017 which also includes films like Baahubali 2, Golmaal Again, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and many more.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani is overwhelmed with the kind of response Fukrey Returns has received. He said, “I’m overwhelmed with the response it’s beyond what we expected, I’m glad to see the love being showered on our film. It’s being enjoyed by families and that’s what we wanted.”

The whole team of Fukrey Returns is currently enjoying the huge success of their film and by looking at the numbers, it is for sure that it will keep on growing more until Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai releases.