Fukrey Returns along with Tiger Zinda Hai, Judwaa 2 and Golmaal Again are from few successful films of 2017. The movie, though on lower levels, has been still trending amongst the dominance of Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie is still in theaters adding numbers to its lifetime collections.

Released on November 8th, the movie entered its 5th week at the box office. Completing its 4th week at 1.96 crores the movie has completed its 5th weekend on a stable note. The miraculous thing for the movie is even apart from the presence of Tiger Zinda Hai and Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, Fukrey Returns has managed to retain a decent number of screens.

Fukrey Returns earned 52 lacs in its 5th weekend taking its grand total to 79.88 crores at the Indian box office. Earlier this year, movies like Judwaa 2 and to some extent even Mubarakan proved how family entertainers could work big time. Judwaa 2 managed to earn big at the box office. Following the similar template, even Golmaal Again proved to be a super hit.

Fukrey Returns, the sequel to Fukrey, continued its story from where they left and has surely impressed their audience. One of the many reasons of its success could also be a barren last quarter for Bollywood. Apart from Tiger Zinda Hai, not any film managed to do great at the box office. People were waiting for a good film, Fukrey Returns ticked all the correct boxes.

When last checked, the team has already started planning on the third part f the franchise planning to expand it to even wider audience. This is a great idea as the team now has the confidence of audience and could totally cash in with a 3rd part.