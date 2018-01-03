Fukrey Returns Scores Over 258% Of Profit At The Box Office

Fukrey Returns, before Tiger Zinda Hai surely enjoyed its reign at the box office but what surprising is the movie has been holding its fort even after the release of Salman Khan’s record-breaking film. In its 4th week, the movie has been adding percentages to its profitable amount.

The movie is inching to the 80 crore mark at the box office and now stands at the grand total of 78.84 crores. It’s a sequel to Fukrey but this time the gang has surprised better than before. Made on a tight budget of a mere 22 crores, the movie has already earned 56.84 crores as return on its investment. The movie has earned a profit percentage of 258.36 % which is the third position on the list.

The top 2 movies on the list are Baahubali 2 (468.11 %) and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (456.66%). Fukrey Returns has surpassed biggies like Hindi Medium (213.63 %), Jolly LLB 2 (160 %) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (159.11 %).

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

While December 2017 was dominated by Tiger Zinda Hai and to a lesser extent by Fukrey Returns, there are no other major Hindi releases until the middle of January 2018.

A normal flow of releases will begin only in the middle of January when on January 12, director Akshat Verma’s Kaalakaandi and Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz. The two long-delayed dark tales of vigour and humour being released together. And may the best man win.

But the actual battle at the box office in 2018 begins on January 26 when for the slot now owned by actor Akshay Kumar (he ensures his films are released for Republic day or Independence Day or both every year), Akshay’s erstwhile friend and business partner Neeraj Pandey makes a claim with his release Aiyaary.