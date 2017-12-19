Fukrey Returns Inches Closer To The 70 Crore Mark At The Box Office!

Fukrey Returns is continuing to make the most of open week available as 2.25 crore more came in on the second Monday. The film now stands at 68.36 crores and would go past the lifetime number of Hindi Medium [69.5 crores] today.

In just 11 days, the film has now also gone past the lifetime number of films like Pink, Dear Zindagi, and Tamasha, each of which had gathered 68 crores each.

In days to come, it would also be challenging lifetime total of the likes of Kapoor & Sons [73.30 crore], Neerja [75.65 crore], Baaghi [77 crore], Drishyam [77 crore], Dil Dhadakne Do [78 crore], Aashiqui 2 [78 crore] and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya [78 crore] which would be no mean feat.

Of course, there is going to be a huge dip in the coming weekend which means the film has a task set to make the most between today, tomorrow and day after to gain some hefty moolah.

This comedy film features Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Priya Anand, Richa Chadha, Vishakha Singh and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey Returns has been co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder