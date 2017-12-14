Fukrey Returns Inches Closer To 50 Crore Mark At The Box Office!

Fukrey Returns is managing to achieve the kind of feat that on one would have expected from it right through its making or even till the day of release. It is all set to go past the 50 crore mark in just one week, what with 4.30 crore more coming in on Wednesday.

With this, the overall total stands at 46.65 crores and that is simply superb.

In 2017, there have been hardly any films that have managed half a century for them. As a matter of fact, several films with even major stars in there have struggled to go past the 25 crore mark, hence turning out to be Disasters. Some other films have seen an even worse fate as just 10 crore mark hasn’t been crossed either.

However, Fukrey Returns managed over 10 crores on both Saturday and Sunday. Moreover, even till date, the drop from Friday collections has been less than 50% on each of the weekdays which pretty much tells the tale.

The film is set to be a major success and would be retained on at least 70-80% of its first-week screen count in the second week as well. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey Returns has been co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment. The film stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal and Manjot in lead roles.

