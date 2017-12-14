Fukrey Returns Enters The List Of Most Profitable Films Of 2017 Within A Week

Fukrey Returns starring Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi has successfully entered the list of most profitable films of 2017 even before completing its first week!

Fukrey Returns is a sequel to 2013 sleeper hit film, Fukrey. The film was made on a budget of 22 crores (including P & A). Till now, it has collected a total amount of 46.65 crores. Fukrey Returns has made a profit of 24.65 crores which takes its profit percentage to 112.04%. Therefore, making it a glorious profitable venture for the makers.

Fukrey Returns has joined the bandwagon which also has names like Baahubali 2, Newton, Golmaal Again and many more. The whole cast is overwhelmed with the kind of response they have received at the box-office.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Trending

Speaking about the success, Varun aka Choocha said, “I am very thrilled and really loving the fact the film is getting such amazing response. It gives us immense happiness when we get the kind of reactions that we are getting from the public. It’s tough for me to express myself in words.I am overwhelmed and really happy.”

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani said that he is overjoyed with the response. He said, “I’m overwhelmed with the response it’s beyond what we expected, I’m glad to see the love being showered on our film. It’s being enjoyed by families and that’s what we wanted.”

On the work front, Varun will be sharing screen space with Govinda in Fry Day. The team has wrapped up the first schedule of the film and the second schedule will be shot in the capital city, Delhi.