Bollywood is going through a dull phase. It has not seen a hit in a very long time except Tumhari Sulu. This Friday, released Fukrey Returns which is a sequel to the 2013 coming-of-age comedy film Fukrey. The movie had opened at a morning occupancy of 30%. In addition, the film was released on such a date when there is no other film for competition, so the multi-starrer is set to enjoy a stellar run.

Since the movie opened at a good occupancy it looks like the first-day figures are going to be powerful. The early estimates suggest that the movie will earn around 8-9 Crores. While the movie has been getting a good response for its different promotional strategies looks like this is going to be a good one at the box office.

Fukrey [2013] was a good comic affair and over a period of time has been remembered quite fondly. It was a harmless film that did make you smile and laugh alternatively. The promo of the film’s sequel suggests that the laughter would continue this time around as well. In fact, this is also one of the rare true sequels with the same set of characters taking forward the story from where it ended in the first instalments.

The movie has been getting good reviews and the response is said to be steady on the weekends too. The brand Fukrey could well help the film to sail smoothly through the first weekend but the audience’s ‘real verdict’ will be out when the first Monday arrives.

The film stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. It is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.