Fukrey Returns Crosses 80 Crore Mark At The Box Office

Underdog Fukrey Returns scores big at the box office as the comic entertainer crosses the 80 crores mark at the box office.

Fukrey Returns currently stands at a box office collection of a whopping 80.13 crores in the Indian markets.

The sequel to the 2013 sleeper hit Fukrey, titled ‘Fukrey Returns‘ not only got the audience laughing in splits but also ranked high at the box office. Made on a lean budget, ‘Fukrey Returns‘ is the only small-scale film of 2017 to have collected big at the box office.

Fukrey Returns not only scored big at the box office but also received rave reviews and humungous love from the audience.

Starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal, the comic entertainer continues to entertain the audience with its intriguing storyline and endearing performances.

Taking forward the unusual and intriguing tale of the four Fukras Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar, the rooted story paved its way across the hearts of the audience.

Giving us a ‘Deja chu’ of its prequel, Fukrey Returns once again proved that content wins bigger even without a megastar value.

Being the third outing of Excel Entertainment for 2017, Fukrey Returns marked the success of the production house after Raees and Inside Edge.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film has released worldwide and has been taking the audience on a fun ride.