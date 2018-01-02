Fukrey Returns Continues A Steady Run At The Box Office

Fukrey Returns marks not just the return of the fukrey boys Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal but also sees Richa Chadha reprise her role as Bholi Punjaban. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey Returns is definitely a ‘super hit.’

The movie has been on a good streak at the box office. Fukrey Returns‘ has been one of the exceptional films that made good money at the box office towards the end of the fourth quarter. The footfall for this film has been more overwhelming than the first instalment as well.

Let’s take a look at the business of the film:

Week 1: 50.55 crore

Week 2: 23.26 crore

Week 3: 3.59 crore

Week 4: 1.44 crore [till Mon]

Total: 78.84 crore

If we look at that the recent trend in Bollywood, masala entertainers like Golmaal Again and Judwaa 2 have successfully crossed all box office landmarks with ease. It seems that the audience is actually looking for hearty and lighter content like the one in Fukrey Returns.

Manjot Singh, known for movies like Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and Fukrey, is keen to play romantic roles in films.

Manjot started his career at the age of 17 with Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! in 2008. Since then, he has acted in movies like Udaan, Student of the Year, Azhar and Fukrey Returns.

Asked about his dream role as an actor, Manjot, now 25, told IANS: “Firstly, I am very happy for all the opportunity I have got so far. I know how unintentionally people associate my on-screen image with a cute, sweet and a little mischievous boy and more such tags. In a way, they are right, because I am really a sweet boy in real life (laughs). But now I have grown up… I want to romance on-screen.

“I want to play a lover. Playing a romantic hero in a Bollywood film is a dream for every actor. And I think the image of a romantic hero lasts longer in audience’s mind. Look at Shah Rukh Khan… He is a lover on-screen. We love to see him romancing years even after years. I am a Cancerian, so I am emotional and romantic by nature. I will do a good job on-screen, I know that.”

So, like the way he is a “cute boy” in real life, is he a good lover too?

“I am husband material… So, it’s more than a good lover. I am romantic and caring by nature. I am humorous and I am good with household work like cleaning, dusting, cooking. I cook good rajma-chawal,” he quipped.