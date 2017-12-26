Fukrey Returns Box Office: Fighting Its Way Through Tiger Zinda Hai Storm

Tiger Zinda Hai is here capturing the major chunk of screens but we still have Fukrey Returns holding its fort at the box office. Let’s see how it has fared entering its 3rd week at the box office.

Fukrey Returns had an amazing first two weeks. It had a bit of reshuffling of release dates. First, it was announced as a 8th December release date but then Padmavati came on 1st December so the team postponed it to a week revealing a new date of release 15th December. But with Padmavati delay, the makers lapped up the opportunity and released it on its originally announced release date.

This could just prove to the best decision for the makers as the movie has juiced up the best for itself in these two weeks. Tiger Zinda Hai which was destined to release on 22nd December was the only roadblock for Fukrey Returns. As we all know, Tiger Zinda Hai has roared its success at the box office.

The movie ended its 2 weeks run with a grand total of 73.81 crores. With Tiger Zinda Hai coming in the scenario it was expected for Fukrey Returns collections to slow down. It has collected an accumulated amount of 2.50 crores in its 3rd weekend plus 3rd Monday and now stands at the total of 76.31 crores.

Richa Chadha playing the role of Bholi Punjaban in the film is thrilled by the success of Fukrey Returns, she says “I am super thrilled and excited that this year has ended in such a positive note for everyone. It’s something we worked really hard for and happy that it’s showing the results. Who does not like box office numbers? But for a film like this, which was an underdog in the first part and even this time, no one really expected it to do well.”

The comedy film features Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi.

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment.