Fukrey Returns Box Office: 4 Weeks & It Inches Closer To The 80 Crore Mark

Fukrey Returns has completed 4 weeks at the box office and even amidst the major dominance by Tiger Zinda Hai, this little gem is shining bright. Let’s see the box office collection of the movie at a glance.

The movies had two open weeks at the box office and it juiced up the best of it. 3rd week was when the big fish or we might say the Tiger of the box-office jungle made its roaring entrance. The movie collected 50.55 crores and 23.26 crores in its first two weeks. The word of mouth cemented its position helping it to retain decent number of screens post the Tiger Zinda Hai rule.

The movie went on and collected 3.59 crores more in its 3rd week. Yes, the number looks less but when you are a film made with 22 crores of budget, into your 3rd week facing a mammoth Tiger Zinda Hai, this number is huge.

Continuing its presence in its 4th week, the movie has collected 1.96 crores taking its grand total to 79.36 crores. It is all set to edge pass the 80 crore mark at the box office.

Now as Tiger Zinda Hai has finally slowed down a bit, it would be interesting to see whether Fukrey Returns trend well in this week. Not much Bollywood movies are around apart from these two. In Hollywood Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle has been a tough competition for Bollywood. Today’s release Insidious: The Last Key might find its target audience over the weekend.

Fukrey Returns, a sequel to the 2013 movie Fukrey, released on December 8. The comedy film features Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh and Pankaj Tripathi. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment.