From Padmaavat to Race 3: In 6 Months, We Already Have 7 Rs. 100 Crore Films – Detailed Report!

This year 2018 is proving to be the best year of the decade for the exhibitors and distributors in India as by the end of 6 months, the industry will already have as many as 8 films which would have the business in excess of Rs 100 crore at the Box-Office. While 7 films i.e. Padmaavat, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raid, Baaghi 2, Avengers: Infinity War, Raazi and Race 3 have already cruised past the Rs 100 crore mark at the Box-Office, the first half off the year is expected to end with a bang with Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor in lead.

Films like Padmaavat, Baaghi 2, Avengers: Infinity War and Race 3 were always expected to find a place in the prestigious club, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raid, and Raazi were surprise entrants. The three films commanded a terrific word of mouth, which helped them find a place in the coveted club. The trade is already hyped about Sanju, which is undoubtedly the biggest film of Ranbir Kapoor’s career, and the same is expected to breeze past the landmark in 3 to 4 days.

As Bollywood is on a winning streak, it is expected that by the end of year, the industry will have as many as 15 to 16 films in the coveted club. While films like Gold, Thugs of Hindostan, Zero and Simmba are sure to collect in excess of Rs 100 crore in India, the other likely entrants include Dhadak, Sui Dhaaga, Student of The Year 2 and Total Dhamaal.

Apart from the Rs 100 crore grosser, the industry has also seen the release of other hit films like Hichki, 102 Not Out, Parmanu and Veere Di Wedding.

Here’s a look at the collections of Rs 100 crore grosser of the year so far.

Padmaavat: Rs 300.26

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Rs 108.46 crore

Raid: Rs 101.54 crore

Baaghi 2: Rs 165 crore

Avengers: Infinity War: Rs 222.69 crore

Raazi: Rs 121.22 crore

Race 3: Rs 106.31 crore and counting**