It has been 14 years since the release of Dhoom starring Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra and John Abraham in lead. It was one of the earlier Bollywood film wherein director attempted to choreograph stunts on par with the Hollywood standards, and provide the audience with a never seen before experience.

The film proved to be a Box-Office Super-Hit as it raked in an impressive sum of 32 crores. Dhoom was one of the biggest hits of 2004, and it also paved way for the biggest Bollywood franchise.

2 years after Dhoom came Dhoom 2 which saw Hrithik Roshan replacing John Abraham as the antagonist. The film proved two things – the stardom of Hrithik Roshan and the power of Dhoom franchise. The culmination of these two factors resulted in Dhoom 2 not just emerging the biggest hit of 2006 but also an all-time grosser by surpassing the lifetime collections of Gadar. The film got all the acclaim for stylish action, chartbuster music and of course the flawless performance by Hrithik Roshan. A lot of people call this the best film from the franchise, and this film has indeed set high standards for the other films from the franchise. Direct comparison of all films from Dhoom franchise would always be made with Dhoom 2, as the storyline here was extremely sleek with ample of action. The movie raked in approximately 82 crores in India.

The third film from the franchise took a long time to roll as Dhoom 3 released in 2013 i.e. 7 years after Dhoom 2. The film saw Aamir Khan as an antagonist, and it was touted as the biggest Bollywood film of all time due to the humongous budget. Aamir Khan’s star-power backed by the Dhoom franchise resulted in record opening and also helped the film emerge an all time grosser. Although the film didn’t find appreciation from all section of audience, it was an enjoyable affair for the masses who helped it become the first ever film to rake in over 250 crores at the Box-Office in India. The movie raked in approximately 280 crores in India and till date is remember as one of Bollywood’s biggest blockbuster.

With three films emerging few of the biggest hits of Bollywood, it has indeed become the biggest franchise of our industry. Ever since the release of Dhoom 3, there have been speculations about the star-cast of Dhoom 4, however there has been nothing official from the production house, Yash Raj Films, on the same. While a section of media reporting suggest that Salman Khan will be seen as the antagonist in Dhoom 4, another section of media suggest that it will be Shah Rukh Khan who would be seen as the main lead of the film.

