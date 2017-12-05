Firangi & Tera Intezaar Show No Improvement At The Box Office

Bollywood has witnessed a year full of ups and downs. When we have movies doing bumper, we also had few big movies tasting the failure at the box office. Kapil Sharma’s Firangi, which actually was looked forward to by many is on its way to get tanked.

Sunny Leone & Arbaaz Khan’s Tera Intezaar anyway had negligible buzz pre-release but with every film we keep a hope of a good content. When the weekend plays its part, it’s content that sails a film apart from Monday. Unfortunately, both the last week’s releases are about to get tanked.

Firangi won’t manage even half of Tumhari Sulu‘s lifetime collections at the end of its lifetime run as footfalls are just not there for the film. Standing at 8.75 crores* after bringing in 1.25 crore* on its first Monday, the film is pretty much looking at the bottom of the barrel quicker than what one would have expected.

As for Tera Intezaar, it was never really set for a good run at the box office and poor opening followed by nil appreciation further proved to be a spanner in the film. With 0.25 crore* coming on Monday, the film has now accumulated a mere 1.75 crore* and would be off the theaters soon.

It seems time’s not well for Kapil Sharma; after taking a break from television he was missed by many but Firangi proves people are just not ready to see him in a different shade.

Tera Intezaar has purely failed on content and connect. It hasn’t attracted any section of the audience. All eyes are now on ending the year on a high note with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

