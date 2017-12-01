Comedian Kapil Sharma’s film Firangi released today. The movie opened at a low occupancy of 15% -20%. This Kapil Sharma movie has a decent amount of buzz because of the comedian and the makers’ promotional strategies.

However, the movie received mixed reviews and it looks like it’s facing competition from previous releases and Sunny Leone-Arbaaz Khan’s Tera Intezaar. Looks like Firangi is more on a serious note and not an out-and-out comedy as hinted in the trailer.

The first-day figures would be low unless things don’t improve over the course of the day. The movie has to pull its target audience to the theaters to be able to survive at the box office.

The film now needs to show tremendous growth in the evening and night shows to stand with a decent opening day collections. The opening weekend business will be very crucial for this film since it will ultimately show its fate in the weekdays.

Trending

Comedian-turned-film producer Kapil Sharma, recently, spoke about his new movie Firangi, says he is not very business-minded as a producer and rather enjoys the creative part of film-making.

Kapil has produced Firangi and has also acted in it.

Asked if it is a tough task to dabble in acting and production simultaneously, Kapil told IANS: “I think I am not business-minded as a producer, which I was supposed to be, to make a film in a tight budget.”

“For instance, in the film, which we shot in Punjab, we waited for the real winter to come so that we can capture the beauty of Punjab in winter — how people look nice in a village wedding wearing shawls and how larger than life our big fat Punjabi wedding looks like. In fact, we shot in real fog, at a beautiful location in Ropar, from where Satluj river passes.”

“Focusing on this elaboration of beauty, what we didn’t realize that in winter, the day is shorter, and therefore the shooting schedule got extended than usual. Therefore, the budget also extended. So I realized that I am someone who enjoys storytelling, creativity and entertainment, but I am not so great with finance management.”