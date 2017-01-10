Dangal Makes 288% Profit At The Box Office

Dangal has become the first film to come close to the 350 crore mark at the domestic box office. The Aamir Khan starrer has been appreciated by one and all and has also managed to become the most profitable film of 2016.

Dangal was made on a decent of 90 crores and has made a profit of 259.65 crores so far. Thus, taking its profit percentage to 288.5%

The Aamir Khan starrer has beaten Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja to become 2016’s best profitable film.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

