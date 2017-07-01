Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha has turned out to be a non-starter at the Box Office. The film was released at a very low count of shows and still the occupancy was hardly there. Footfalls were entirely missing, especially at the multiplex centers and to make matters worse, reviews were unflattering as well.

The Suneel Darshan directed film could neither impress the critics nor the ‘aam junta’ and this meant that even till late in the evening shows there was no turnaround whatsoever. The film has seen negligible collections coming its way on Friday and things do not seem to be headed in the positive direction for the remainder of the weekend either.

Shiv Darshan saw a re-launch of sorts with the film after Karle Pyaar Karle but unfortunately for him the results have been hardly impressive. Upen Patel has been seen on screen in a major role for a Bollywood film after almost a decade and while he has been noticed, one waits to see what he picks up next. Debutant Natasha Fernandez looks good though it would be wise for her to pick up a multi-starrer next.

As for the film, it would just about manage to end its run after being in theaters for one week.

